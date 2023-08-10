MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- A new law in Alabama went into effect August 1st in attempt to protect children from secondhand smoke.

“Knowing the information that we have now, I think it’s a good law,” Mobile resident Reginald Mhoon said.

This new law prohibits drivers from smoking or vaping in a car with a child under the age of 14. It was introduced and sponsored by Birmingham representative Rolanda Hollis and passed in April.

“It does not matter if the window is rolled up or down,” Mobile Police Corporal Katrina Frazier said. “They cannot have a child in that vehicle while they are smoking or vaping.”

This includes if the car is parked or in motion. However, this is a secondary law, which means one cannot be pulled over for only smoking or vaping with a child present.

“In order for it to be enforced, the officer has to see a traffic violation of some sort,” Frazier said.

A traffic violation could include running a red light, speeding or having expired tags.

If ticketed, a fine could cost up to $100 per citation.