FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 39-year-old man was arrested after his 14-year-old daughter ran to their neighbor’s house for help, covered in “obvious injuries,” authorities said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they found Christopher Andrighetti hiding in a bedroom closet, covered in blood from “self-inflicted lacerations” to his arms and waist.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had been called to 100 Town and Country Trailer Park, located just outside the city limits of Russellville, after receiving a phone call saying that a father was beating his daughter.

When deputies arrived, they reported seeing broken beer bottles outside, other items that had recently been cut up, a broken Nintendo Switch and several blood droplets just outside the mobile home door.

Deputies then made a forced entry into the home, where they found everything in “disarray,” saying the TV had been destroyed, laptops were crushed and ripped apart, kitchen items scattered everywhere, and furniture and clothes from the kids’ bedrooms were thrown around.

After finding Andrighetti and arresting him, deputies started looking for two child victims and found one hiding in a closet.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 14-year-old told deputies she had revealed to her mother that Andrighetti had a social media account and suspected he was having an affair. When the father found out, authorities say the teen says he started violently beating her.

The teen told law enforcement he punched her, hit her with a shower curtain rod, a piece of wood, shoved her to the floor, slapped her and threw several items – including glass bottles – at her.

Authorities say the teen explained that her father told her to clean up the mess, but when she went to grab trash bags from the kitchen, she noticed the front door was open. The teen took her chance and ran to a neighbor’s house.

Deputies said the girl’s injuries required her to be taken to the hospital.

Andrighetti was charged with first-degree domestic violence, assault, child abuse and first-degree domestic violence.

He remains in the custody of the Franklin County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.