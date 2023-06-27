MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Over the weekend, 133 inmates’ lives were changed at the Marshall County Jail as the result of a local ministry team.

Gathering in the “Sally Port” of the jail around a baptismal provided by the Compassion City Church, Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims and Marshall County District Judge Mitch Floyd also attended the event.

MSCO Chief Deputy Willy Orr said the jail ministry meets with inmates every Tuesday and Thursday evening and holds a service.

All 332 inmates in the jail were offered the opportunity to get baptized, said Orr, with 133 accepting.

“There is nothing greater than to see people make a difference in their lives!” the sheriff’s office posted on Friday, sharing several of the emotional moments captured in a series of photos.

The preparations leading up to the unique celebration took about a month’s worth of work, as the ministry team and the jail staff arranged the weekend ceremony.