Nearly $60,000 granted to educate officials on domestic violence in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Ivey on Wednesday granted nearly $60,000 for court officials to learn more about domestic violence victims and their needs.

The Domestic Violence Skills Enhancement Project will receive $59,356 in finding. It’s a program aimed to train judicial system employees on the causes and consequences of domestic violence.

“Gov. Ivey understands that domestic violence cases require special knowledge and skills, and ADECA is pleased to join her and the Administrative Office of Courts in ensuring that victims are served in a professional and timely way.”

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell

According to the report the money will also expand existing automated systems that link police, prosecutors and courts statewide to domestic violence situations.An additional $19,785 will supplement the grant.

“Domestic violence cases in the judicial system can be complicated and sensitive for everyone involved, including those working in the court system. I commend the Administrative Office of Courts for assisting judicial employees by giving them the education they need to better serve victims during such horrible times.”

Governor Kay Ivey

