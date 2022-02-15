AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in Auburn on Monday. According to officials, Patrick Wayne Swearingen, 31, was killed in the crash that happened on Feb. 14, 2022.

According to the coroner’s office, Swearingen was on active duty with the US Navy at the time of his death, and was set to retire soon.

Officials said the crash happened in the northbound lane of I-85, near at exit 51. First responders received the 911 at 1:20 p.m. When police, Auburn Fire and EAMC EMS arrived on scene they discovered several vehicles involved with at least two involving fire and several victims with nonlife threatening injuries and one fatality.

Swearingen, who is believed to be from Phenix City, was pronounced by Lee County Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning at the scene of the crash.

The northbound lane of I-85 remained closed for hours while the accident was cleared on Monday.

The cause of the the crash remains under investigation.