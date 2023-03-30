MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment, will soon be available over the counter, according to a release from the Mobile County Health Department. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration made the announcement Wednesday.

Before Wednesday, Narcan was restricted to licensed healthcare providers, approved opioid overdose programs and first responders.

“This is a great opportunity to get life-saving products out to the lowest level in the community to address opioid overdose without a prescription,” said Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County. “Manufacturers are working with Food and Drug Administration to appropriately label for over-the-counter use to be purchased as such at local pharmacies.”

You can find additional information about the distribution of Narcan can be found on the MCHD’s new app. It is called “My MCHD Health Check.”

The app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.

“Narcan is a medication that is used for the emergency treatment of known or suspected

opioid overdose,” according to the release.