DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been hospitalized after police say she was found running around a downtown neighborhood naked with handsaws.

Dothan police responded around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a call of a nude woman holding saws in the 200-300 block of South Oates Street. When police arrived, they found the woman and took her into custody where she was then hospitalized, Dothan patrol says.

Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)

Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)

Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)

No one was injured and police say the woman is likely mentally disabled.

She is now receiving treatment at Southeast Health.

Stay with WDHN News for updates.