EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — Evergreen Police are looking for a murder suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe Barron Smith shot and killed a person Tuesday, Oct. 11. The victim’s mother spoke with WKRG News 5. She said her son was shot several times in front of his apartment off Wildfolk Avenue.

She said her son was shot sometime around noon. Evergreen Police said Smith is known to drive a Black Ford Fusion. Smith was also seen in a newer GMC pickup with a metallic blue color.

If you have any information about Smith’s whereabouts, call the Evergreen Police Department at 251-578-1111 or the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office at 251-578-1260. Smith should not be approached because he is considered armed and dangerous.