MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple schools in the WKRG News 5 viewing area have received scam phone calls about “active shooter scam phone calls.”

Officers with multiple agencies have responded to these calls and say there is no threat to any of the schools. Schools that received this call include Flomaton High School, Charles Henderson High School, Enterprise High School, Bay Minette Elementary School and St. Michael High School.

Some schools were put on a soft lockdown but officials said all students and faculty are safe.