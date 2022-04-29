BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple people were struck by a speeding vehicle outside of a Birmingham nightclub overnight.

According to Birmingham Police, at least five people were injured in the incident at the Airport Lounge Nightclub on 50th Street North around 2:00 a.m. One person’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police said the suspect driver was participating in exhibition driving and traveling at a high rate of speed while driving southbound on 50th Street. The victims were standing in the parking lot of the Airport Lounge at the time of the incident. Additionally, four vehicles were struck.

One person has been detained for questioning.