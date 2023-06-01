ALABAMA (WHNT) — In an effort to ‘remove contraband from U.S. Mail’, multiple Alabama agencies and K9s teamed up with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) in the final full week of May.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the week-long search effort took place from May 22-26 and resulted in agencies finding 100 pounds of “non-mailable” items, or controlled substances, in 62 packages.

The items taken in the search included marijuana, cocaine, meth, fentanyl, mushrooms, steroids and other controlled substances, according to ALEA. Another 38 packages were reportedly referred for administrative forfeiture proceedings, which allows the seizing agency to forfeit the property without judicial involvement.

(Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

The USPIS partnered with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama, Homeland Security Investigations, Huntsville Police Department (HPD), Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Birmingham Police Department (BPD), and ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to remove these items from the mail.

Huntsville Police K9 Dexter and Birmingham Police K9 Easy also assisted with the search.

“By removing dangerous items from the mail, the Postal Inspection Service remains steadfast in our resolve to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our communities and the U.S. Postal Service,” the USPIS said in a statement about the recovery.