Mother, son killed in Tuscaloosa double murder-suicide identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The mother and her 8-year-old son who were shot and killed in a double murder-suicide in Tuscaloosa early Thursday morning have been identified.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Hinton Place subdivision on the 9700 block of Charolais Drive around 3 a.m. Thursday on a well-fare check.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with multiple witnesses who said 34-year-old Darrin Lamar Patton Jr. may have shot his girlfriend, 29-year-old Derika Shanice McGhee, inside the home during a domestic argument.

34-year-old Darrin Lamar Patton Jr. (Photo Courtesy Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Witnesses fled the residence before deputies arrived and reported that Patton, McGhee, and her 8-year-old son were still inside.

The Tuscaloosa County Tactically Unit were deployed to secure the inside of the residence where officers discovered Patton, McGhee, and 8-year-old Aiden Carter Williams dead. Patton was reportedly not the father of Williams, according to authorities.

No further information has been made available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.