Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#49. Matthew (tie)

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 85

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420

#49. Isaac (tie)

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 85

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

#48. Jace

Jace is a name of American origin meaning “heal”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 86

National

– Rank: #102

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,672

#47. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 88

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,809

#46. Walker

Walker is a name of English origin meaning “fuller of cloth”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 89

National

– Rank: #129

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,846

#45. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 91

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

#44. Bryson

Bryson is a name of English origin meaning “descendant of Brice”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 92

National

– Rank: #122

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,078

#43. Carson

Carson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Carr”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 93

National

– Rank: #98

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,751

#42. Sawyer

Sawyer is a name of English origin meaning “woodcutter”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 95

National

– Rank: #114

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,229

#41. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 96

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

#39. Nolan (tie)

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 100

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319

#39. Jacob (tie)

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 100

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

#37. Owen (tie)

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 102

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

#37. Colton (tie)

Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 102

National

– Rank: #74

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532

#36. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 104

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,894

#34. Maverick (tie)

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 107

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

#34. Lucas (tie)

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 107

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

#33. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 108

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

#32. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 109

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661

#30. Josiah (tie)

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 110

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,065

#30. Easton (tie)

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 110

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600

#29. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 111

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

#28. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 112

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

#27. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 113

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

#25. Jack (tie)

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 115

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

#25. Aiden (tie)

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 115

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

#24. Kingston

Kingston is a name of English origin meaning “king’s settlement”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 127

National

– Rank: #112

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,366

#22. Levi (tie)

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 130

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

#22. Jaxon (tie)

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 130

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

#21. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 134

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

#20. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 135

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

#19. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 137

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

#17. Waylon (tie)

Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 139

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624

#17. Benjamin (tie)

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 139

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

#16. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 141

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

#15. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 143

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

#14. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 148

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

#13. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 157

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

#12. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 163

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

#11. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 164

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

#10. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 172

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

#9. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 176

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

#8. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 187

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

#7. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 195

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

#6. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 224

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

#5. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 236

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

#4. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 247

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

#3. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 253

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

#2. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 296

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 340

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.