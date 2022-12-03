Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#49. Matthew (tie)
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 85
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420
#49. Isaac (tie)
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 85
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
#48. Jace
Jace is a name of American origin meaning “heal”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 86
National
– Rank: #102
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,672
#47. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 88
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,809
#46. Walker
Walker is a name of English origin meaning “fuller of cloth”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 89
National
– Rank: #129
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,846
#45. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 91
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
#44. Bryson
Bryson is a name of English origin meaning “descendant of Brice”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 92
National
– Rank: #122
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,078
#43. Carson
Carson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Carr”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 93
National
– Rank: #98
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,751
#42. Sawyer
Sawyer is a name of English origin meaning “woodcutter”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 95
National
– Rank: #114
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,229
#41. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 96
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
#39. Nolan (tie)
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 100
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
#39. Jacob (tie)
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 100
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
#37. Owen (tie)
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 102
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
#37. Colton (tie)
Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 102
National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532
#36. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 104
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,894
#34. Maverick (tie)
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 107
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
#34. Lucas (tie)
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 107
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
#33. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 108
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
#32. Cooper
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 109
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
#30. Josiah (tie)
Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 110
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,065
#30. Easton (tie)
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 110
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600
#29. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 111
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
#28. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 112
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
#27. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 113
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
#25. Jack (tie)
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 115
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
#25. Aiden (tie)
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 115
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
#24. Kingston
Kingston is a name of English origin meaning “king’s settlement”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 127
National
– Rank: #112
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,366
#22. Levi (tie)
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 130
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
#22. Jaxon (tie)
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 130
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693
#21. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 134
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
#20. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 135
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
#19. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 137
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
#17. Waylon (tie)
Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 139
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624
#17. Benjamin (tie)
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 139
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
#16. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 141
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
#15. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 143
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
#14. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 148
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
#13. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 157
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
#12. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 163
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
#11. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 164
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
#10. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 172
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
#9. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 176
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
#8. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 187
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
#7. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 195
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
#6. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 224
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
#5. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 236
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
#4. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 247
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
#3. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 253
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
#2. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 296
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
#1. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Alabama
– Number of babies in 2021: 340
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
