ALABAMA (WKRG) — Some of the nation’s most popular colleges are right here in the state of Alabama. Many people from all over the world travel to Alabama to get an education.

According to EDsmart, the college major that nationally has the highest median salary is nuclear engineering technology. People who major in that average a salary of $107,804 three years after graduating. Some of the lowest-earning majors make less than a living wage.

EDsmart used data from the Department of Education during the 2020-2021 school year to rank the degree majors.

Most lucrative majors in Alabama:

Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering — $75,983

Mechanical Engineering — $75,677

Chemical Engineering — $75,476

Least lucrative majors in Alabama: