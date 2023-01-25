Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Classes have been cancelled for the day at Mortimer Jordan High School after a staff member was killed in an on-campus accident Wednesday morning.

According to John Huddleston with the Jefferson County Schools, a member of the school’s staff was involved in an accident at approximately 6:36 a.m. Wednesday in the school parking lot, where they died. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office later reported that the driver was performing standard checks on the bus before starting the morning route, but the unoccupied bus rolled and hit him.

While the staff member was not named, Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin revealed the 58-year-old victim was a bus driver and teacher who had worked in the school system for over 20 years.

Gonsoulin said the bus driver was the only person involved in the accident. No children were involved or hurt.

Classes will resume for faculty and staff Thursday. Grief counselors will also be available to assist anyone during that time.

No other information is available at this time.

