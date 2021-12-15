Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy loses ear while responding to a call

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured Tuesday night while responding to a call in the Hulaco area.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the Deputy was helping EMS with someone threatening suicide when the subject then bit the Deputy’s ear.

Officials said the Deputy’s ear was torn in the struggle and he was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office stated the deputy’s ear couldn’t be re-attached, and he will need to look at reconstructive surgery for his injury.

He was released from the hospital.

MCSO said the subject was detained and an investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture of the deputy’s injury Wednesday afternoon.

Warning: The content below may be graphic in nature.