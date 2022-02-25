MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed a woman was arrested after the two grandchildren she was in custody of tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to a report from the MCSO, a social worker with the Department of Human Resources made a report to authorities, saying two children tested positive for meth while they were in their grandmother’s custody.

Authorities identified the grandmothers as Jennifer Carol Lewis. She also tested positive for meth. Investigator Williams with the MCSO confirmed both children and Lewis tested positive for the drugs.

Two felony warrants were obtained for Lewis by Investigator Williams for chemical endangerment of a child

Lewis was arrested on the warrants by Morgan County Deputies and taken to the Morgan County Jail where she was booked.

Her bond was set at $20,000 for each charge, for a total bond of $40,000.