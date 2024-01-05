DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County District Attorney says a former Decatur Police Officer has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Stephen Perkins.

During a news conference on Friday morning, DA Scott Anderson said former officer Mac Bailey Marquette, 23, of Hartselle has been charged with Perkins murder.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Marquette was taken into custody by Sheriff Ron Puckett as he turned himself in at the Morgan County Jail on Thursday evening. He was booked on a Grand Jury warrant for murder with a bond set at $30,000, but has since bonded out.

Mac Bailey Marquette, 23 of Hartselle was taken into custody by Sheriff Ron Puckett as he turned himself in at the Morgan County Jail. (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff Office)

Marquette’s personnel file obtained by News 19 shows he applied for a police officer position with the Decatur Police Department in late March 2020 and was given a conditional hiring offer on September 24, 2020. He was certified by the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission in April 2021.

Perkins was killed by police in the early morning hours of Sept. 29th, following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) turned over an ‘investigative file’ on the shooting to Anderson’s office on Dec. 26. At that time, Anderson said he was reviewing the file “ in anticipation of presenting the case to the grand jury,” but could not confirm when a grand jury would meet to consider it.

Marquette was one of four officers disciplined by Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling on Dec. 7 for the shooting death of Perkins. At the time, Bowling said he had terminated three officers and suspended a fourth.

The city later identified the officers disciplined as Marquette, Christopher Mukadam, Joey Williams and Sergeant Vance Summers. The city has not specified which three officers were fired and which one was suspended.

All four officers have appealed the mayor’s decision with personnel board and hearings for those appeals set to begin later this month.

The announcement of Marquette’s firing comes after months of protest following Perkins’ death. Those protests have ranged from marches to protests in front of Mayor Bowling’s home.

