HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dozens more students at Alabama A&M University (AAMU) are speaking out about the unhealthy and unsafe conditions in their dormitory.

Mehkia Chapman told News 19 that she was hospitalized and ended up leaving the campus for good.

“They had a lot of time to fix this situation and wait till now?” asked Chapman.

“That makes no sense. I wanted to live the Historically Black College (HBCU) experience,” she continued. “Before we even got there, we were in a group chat talking about how great we were going to have this experience.

Since the recent News 19 story that highlighted the issues at Palmer Residence Hall other students have come forward because they say their cries for help have been ignored.

Students living in Terry Hall and Council Hall reached out almost immediately after the story, especially after our inquiry prompted a quick response from the school officials.

“We come here, we see the problems and we asked ourselves, ‘what the heck is this?’ This is not what we signed up for,” said Chapman.

What Chapman is referring to is the unsafe and unhealthy conditions in her dormitory and she says her complaints went unanswered. The mold in Terry Hall was so thick in it was inescapable. She said she developed respiratory issues and was hospitalized.

“They were trying to figure out how to fix this situation and they said we can move you into Palmer Hall, but I said to myself, Palmer has issues also,” she stated.

The plumbing and shower issues have existed since freshman move-in day in August. Students say that the bathroom at Council Hall has been devoid of regular maintenance.

A spokesperson for AAMU says that those issues are being resolved but dozens of women in the other dorms have reached out in search of the same response.

“They should have fixed these unhealthy issues. It shouldn’t have to take a couple of students to complain and go to the news because they don’t want to listen. That’s ridiculous and unacceptable. Nobody should have to wait this long for something to be fixed,” said Chapman.