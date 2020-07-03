More law enforcement on the streets ahead of Fourth of July Weekend to prevent drunk driving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, officials are predicting travel will be down for the first time in more than ten years.

For the ones that are heading out, they’re still giving a warning ahead of the celebrations.

Alabama state troopers will be stepping up traffic enforcement this weekend, including setting up DUI checkpoints and patrolling the roadways across the state.

They want people to practice safe driving, and also make sure they have proper plans in place should they decide to drink alcohol.

AAA says while weekend travel may be down this year because of COVID-19, 97 percent of people that do have travel plans will be taking road trips.

That’s one of the main reasons troopers will be extra alert.

“The fatal crashes really take the toll on us, we really focus on. There’s nothing worse than going to somebody’s house at two o’clock in the morning, especially on the holiday weekend, to tell them that their loved one is never coming home. So anything we can do to avoid that from happening and making that knock is what we’ll do,” said Lieutenant Joe Piggott with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The holiday travel period ends at midnight on Sunday.

LATEST STORIES