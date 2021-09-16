More details emerge following the arrest of a 14-year-old EHS student in online terrorist threat

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A young teenager was arrested early Thursday morning for reportedly threatening the lives of fellow students at Enterprise High School.

On Wednesday night, a social media post threatened students and staff at Enterprise High School. Shortly after it appeared, Superintendent Dr. Zel Thomas worked with Enterprise police to locate its origin.

On Thursday morning, authorities arrested a 14-year-old E.H.S. Student for making a terrorist threat.

“This morning our investigators arrested the suspect, a 14-year-old high school student, and we appreciate the support from the schools and assisted us greatly in this investigation,” Police Captain Billy Hagland said.

Haglund says all law enforcement takes these threats seriously, and the safety of students and staff is of utmost priority.

At this point of the investigation, Haglund says he’d rather not comment further regarding the incident.

“The best advice I can give to students and parents if you see something, if you see a threatening post, go ahead and notify us immediately,” Haglund said.

Haglund reminds those who plan to post hate and threats on social media, that there are serious and immediate consequences, as well as, possibly, for years to come.