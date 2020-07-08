More COVID cases and deaths in Alabama prisons draw ire of ACLU

10 prisoners and two staff members have died

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama is demanding changes from the Alabama Department of Corrections after another prisoner died of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The ACLU says ten people in ADOC custody have now died of coronavirus.

“ADOC should immediately expedite mass testing and release medically vulnerable individuals that are at-risk rather than hiding from the very real threat that this pandemic continues to pose to incarcerated people and prison staff,” said Dillon Nettles, Policy Analyst for the ACLU of Alabama.

Wednesday, the ADOC reported 97 prisoners to date have tested positive for COVID-19. 59 cases remain active.

In addition, there are 82 active COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff. Another 100 staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

The ACLU recently conducted a nationwide report grading state responses to the coronavirus crisis in correctional facilities. Alabama’s grade was an F+

“The escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases… come as no surprise to those of us who have been calling since April for ADOC to provide mass testing and begin mitigating the spread by releasing vulnerable individuals from custody,” Nettles said in a statement.

Among the prisoners and ADOC staff who have died from COVID-19 are:

Raymond Earl Allen, 59, serving a 15-year sentence for rape out of Montgomery County, died at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on July 6.

An unnamed male staff member at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka died July 2.

Daniel Everett, 74, serving a life sentence for production of obscene matter involving children under the age of 17 out of Madison County, died at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on June 30.

Wanda Gaye Dison, 68, serving a 55-year-sentence for rape and sodomy out of Montgomery County died at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka on June 29.

An unnamed staff member at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka died on June 25.

Allen Barton, 59, serving a 99-year sentence for rape out of Mobile County, died at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on June 23.

Robert Stewart, 80, serving a life-sentence for murder out of Baldwin County died at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on June 14.

Clarence Shepherd, 80, serving life without the possibility of parole for a murder out of Jefferson County and for murder and escape out of Autauga County, died at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on June 12.

William Hershell Moon, 74, serving a life-sentence for murder out of Jefferson County, died at St. Clair Correctional Facility on June 3.