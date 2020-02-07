Moore bringing back Ten Commandments monument

Senate candidate will display the monument at his foundation's office in Montgomery

With his Senate campaign struggling, Republican Roy Moore is bringing out the Ten Commandments monument that resulted in his ouster as Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice in 2003.

Moore announced on Facebook that the two and half ton granite monument will return to Montgomery and be displayed at the Foundation for Moral Law office. Moore and his wife Kayla started the foundation.

“One of the most important issues affecting our Country is a lack of morality,” Moore said in the Facebook post. “The Ten Commandments represent the ‘Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,’ upon which our Nation began in 1776.”

In 2003, Moore was forced from office for refusing to follow a federal court order to remove the monument that he had installed in the Alabama Judicial Building. He later was re-elected to the post.

In 2017, Moore lost a special election to Democrat Doug Jones for the U.S. Senate. Moore is now running to unseat Jones, but polls show him lagging far behind fellow Republicans Jeff Sessions, Bradley Byrne, and Tommy Tuberville.