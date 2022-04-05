MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast is no stranger to severe weather. When dangerous conditions are nearing, safety is a priority. The Red Cross is partnering with Montgomery Zoo to host a virtual event on what to do not only with your family but your pets as well when severe weather hits.

The Red Cross started its youth education program after Hurricane Katrina. It was a devastating event that will forever be remembered. The Red Cross wants to be there for people not just after but before weather hits.

“A group of college students showed up at one of our evacuation shelters with everything shoved into their pillowcase,” said Carrie Bush, Preparedness and partnership program manager for Mississippi and Alabama region of the Red Cross. “One of the biggest questions we get asked is what about my dog, what about my cat.”

Having a plan in place for severe weather, fires and hurricanes is just as important as having a plan for your pets. The Red Cross then launched their youth education programs that teaches children across the nation how to prepare for severe weather, wildfires and hurricanes.

The virtual event this Thursday, April 7 at 4 pm, to teach attendees what to do with pets during rough weather. It is free of charge and anyone can join! There will be special guests from the Montgomery Zoo.

“How much fun it would be if we actually invited the zoo to come on, bring on one of their animals and talk about how we can really include our animals,” said Bush.

They will talk about home fire safety, and home tornado safety. They will even have zoo animals during this virtual event – will it be a giraffe? A sloth?

“It’s a surprise,” said Bush. “They are surprising me too so I’m not really sure!”

A recent study by FEMA shows that if they educate the youth, then they will go home and talk about it with their parents – so the Red Cross hopes more children will learn from the virtual event. You can head to this link to register!