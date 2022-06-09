MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Just two hours and 45 minutes away from Mobile, the Montgomery Zoo is hosting its annual Military Appreciation Days on June 14 through 16.

All active duty and retired military personnel and their families can get into the zoo for free June 14 through 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Military families must register to visit the zoo before arriving. Guests can register for admission to the event on the Montgomery Chamber website. A valid military ID is required for entry into the zoo.

The Montgomery Zoo is on a 42-acre piece of land close to historic downtown Montgomery. The zoo features five continental realms which are Africa, Asia, Australia, North America and South America.