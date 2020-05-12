Montgomery police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent a missing child alert Tuesday afternoon.

ALEA says the Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Madyson Jones.

Madyson Jones is a 16 year old white female. She was last seen around 3:00pm in Montgomery, Alabama on May 11, 2020.

She may be driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox bearing Alabama tag number 3BC100.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Madyson Jones, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories