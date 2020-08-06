Montgomery County DA issues arrest warrant for State Rep. Dismukes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has issued an arrest warrant for State Rep. Will Dismukes.
The warrant is for first-degree theft of property. Dismukes allegedly stole more than $2,500 from a former employer, Weiss Flooring.
Dismukes has not been arrested yet.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
