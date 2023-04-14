MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville woman walking about four miles south of the city limits was hit and killed by an SUV Thursday night, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said Patty A. Ikner, 55, of Monroeville was walking on Old Salem Road when she was hit by a 2019 Toyota 4Runner at about 9:50 p.m. Ikner was pronounced dead on the scene.

That stretch of Old Salem Road is about four miles south of the Monroeville city limits in Monroe County.

ALEA said Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are investigating the deadly crash.