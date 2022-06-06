MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Monroeville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday night on Snowden Road in the Mexia community. Police say around 11:15 p.m. they received information about a shooting that occurred moments earlier.

When officers arrived to Snowden Road they found a man shot in the leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries which police say are not life-threatening. Police say the victim was injured when someone fired a shot from a moving vehicle.

Officers are still searching for a suspect, but at this time no additional information has been released. If you have any information that could help police with this case you’re asked to give them a call immediately.