MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Monroeville Police Department were investigating a shooting when someone started to fire at them at Bartley Avenue in Monroeville.

Officers were called to a home on Jan. 24 for a report of one person shot. When officers arrived, someone began firing at them. Four police cars were hit during the shooting, but none of the officers were injured, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright.

One officer did “return fire,” but the shooter was not injured, according to a news release from the Monroeville Police Department. Officers will continue to investigate the initial shooting, and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting that involved officers.

The man suspected of shooting at police officers was taken into custody.