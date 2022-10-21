ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man is behind bars after trying to escape Atmore police officers by crawling through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Savon Hurst, 27, was charged with Escape Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Second Degree.

Hurst was originally arrested on Oct. 16, by Atmore police in reference to a domestic violence and theft charges. On Oct. 18, Hurst was transported from Atmore Municipal Jail to Atmore Community Hospital due to medical issues. Officers said Hurst was complaining of headaches and an upset stomach.

While in the emergency room, officers said Hurst requested to use the restroom. Officers said they escorted Hurst to the restroom and waited outside the door. After several minutes, the officers heard items striking the floor in the restroom. The officers said they entered the restroom and found Hurst had removed the ceiling tiles and was attempting to escape through the ceiling.

Hurst was taken into custody and transported to the Escambia County Jail in Alabama, where he was booked without bond.