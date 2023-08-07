MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroe County man died Thursday after he drowned at a popular tourist destination in Alabama, according to a press release from the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with TCSO were called to a home on Whiskey Ridge on Lake Martin around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, for a report of a possible drowning.

At 6:27 p.m., deputies found David Carter, 22, of Monroeville, and recovered his body from the water. Early reports from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science showed Carter’s death was a drowning.

The release said prior to the drowning there was a severe weather event with lightning.