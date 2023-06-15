GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man was convicted on federal charges of conspiring to possess methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to a release from the Southern District of Mississippi.

Curtis Navelle Harrison, 45, was arrested in July 2021 after officers executed a search warrant at a home in Moss Point. Officers say they found methamphetamine, fentanyl and guns at the home. Harrison was found with a $10 bill from a controlled drug buy on him after he was arrested, the release said.

Documents cited in the release said officers were at the home three days earlier conducting the controlled buy from Louis Booker Jr., who has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

An ATF and South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team investigation then found that Harrison and Booker exchanged text messages showing intent to possess and distribute the drugs, the release said.

Harrison faces up to life in prison and will be sentenced in September. Booker is awaiting sentencing.