MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fire Captain at Monroeville Fire-Rescue Department has retired after serving his community for 37 years. The Monroeville Fire Department shared their congratulations for Captain Brewton on a Facebook post:

Last night we honored Captain Al Brewton for his 37 years of service to the Monroeville Fire/Rescue Dept., the City of Monroeville and its citizens. Captain Brewton has not only been a leader and trainer in the dept., but has had an opportunity to work with two of his sons Peter and Issac as they’re both Monroeville Firefighters. Enjoy your retirement Captain, it is with love and honor that your brothers at MFRD wish you a happy retirement. Monroeville Fire Rescue Department

Captain Brewton received two plaques to honor his service to the community.