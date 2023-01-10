MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A four-day event focusing on affordable homeownership and financial assistance will be held in Monroeville Jan. 13 to Jan. 16. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America hosts these free events each year in historic communities across Alabama over the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, but this will be the only event in the southern part of the state this year.

Monroeville Mayor Charles Andrews says he hopes the program helps bring people back to his city.

“People in Monroeville and neighboring communities need to have the opportunity to invest in homeownership. To have assets that they may not have had the opportunity to have before,” Mayor Andrews said in a statement.

NACA provides affordable ways for first-time home buyers to obtain a mortgage. The workshop will feature counseling and one-on-one conversations with industry professionals. The event is not just limited to Monroeville residents, though. Those living in surrounding counties can also participate.

“I believe that this event will be very beneficial to first time home buyers,” Andrews explained.

If you’re interested in attending click here to learn more. Guests who aren’t pre-registered can also attend.

Doors will open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. The event will be held at the Coastal Alabama Community College campus in Monroeville.