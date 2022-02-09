MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – After flooding in Monroe County last week, main routes like Perryville Road, which many locals use to get to and from home, remain closed.

This week a school bus driver alerted emergency officials to another problem in the area.

“Once the buses came through they saw there was a dip in the road and they gave us a call. We knew we had to come back out and shut it off until we could get actual repairs done to the bridge at this point,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Chuck Downing Wednesday.

Bus traffic has since been rerouted or paused in some spots until repairs are made. Crews are working as fast as they can to safely reopen all roads. Larger roads, like Excel-Frisco Highway reopened Tuesday following major erosion from last Thursday night’s flooding.

“Just because you live on one of these dirt roads doesn’t mean you’re not as important as anyone else so we do our best to get those roads open as quickly and safely as possible,” said Downing.

“We have one backhoe, one front end loader, one grader and 5 dump trucks,” said Downing, speaking about the limited equipment county crews have been using to repair many roads this week. 8 inches of rain fell in parts of Monroe County in a short period of time.

22 roads were affected by last week’s storms.