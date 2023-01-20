MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroe County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly providing contraband to people locked up in the county jail, according to Sheriff Tom Boatwright.

Boatwright said the arrest is part of an “ongoing investigation to rid the Monroe County Detention Facility of illegal contraband.”

Reginald Thames is accused of conspiring to promote prison contraband and unlawful possession of Adderall, a controlled substance. Thames is being held at the Monroe County Detention Facility on a $57,000 bond.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” said Boatwright. “Our employees are held to a higher standard. Mr. Thames went from protecting inmates to being one.”

Boatwright said the investigation into contraband at the jail continues. He said he expects more arrests and charges.