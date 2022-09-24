Javelin Montgomery is a murder suspect in Monroe County, Ala. who is being considered as “armed and dangerous.”

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have put out an alert asking people to be on the lookout.

Javelin Najawan Montgomery, of Beatrice, Ala., is considered “armed and dangerous” and they say extreme caution should be used if you see him. Deputies said his last known location is 997 Turnbull Road, Beatrice, Ala.

Montgomery is a former Marine. He was last known to be driving a black 2007 BMW 525i with a Disabled Veteran’s tag with the plate number DV17P80. Anyone with information on Montgomery’s whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and 251-575-2911.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.