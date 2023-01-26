MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said its “most wanted fugitive” was located and apprehended in North Carolina by U.S. Marshals Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Tom Boatwright.

Javelin Najawan Montgomery was wanted for the murder of Tierra Stewart in a September 2022 shooting.

According to the release, Montgomery will be held in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition to Alabama.

“Sheriff Boatwright give special thanks to the United Stated Marshals Service, The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, ATF, Atmore Police Department, Escambia County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson Police Department, and the Jacksonville Police Department (NC) for their dedication and assistance in the investigation and apprehension of this fugitive of justice,” reads the release.