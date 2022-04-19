MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Monroe County deputies exchanged fire with a man Monday, April 18 in the Peterman community, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies arrested Ricky Nolan after they attempted to serve him a Protection From Abuse order. Nolan shot at deputies, according to the release, hitting the windshield of their patrol car. Two deputies shot back and Nolan ran back into a home.

Nolan, who was inside the home with children, surrendered to deputies. Nolan was charged with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. Nolan shot at deputies about six or seven times, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Nolan may face additional charges, according to Sheriff Thomas Boatwright. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will investigate the shooting.

Deputies were not injured during the shooting.