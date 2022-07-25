The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest who may be involved in several burglaries.

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest who may be involved in several burglaries.

Sheriff Tom Boatright said several guns were taken from a home in Vredenburgh, a rural community in Monroe County. Investigators obtained security footage showing a man they believe is the person of interest.

If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts or the car pictured below, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 251-575-2635. You can also call during normal business hours at 251-575-2963.

Persons of interest may have information about a crime, but they have not been charged.