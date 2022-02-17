MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a cloudy, windy Thursday in Monroe County and officials were hoping that’s all they’d see out of a cold front that was pushing our direction.

“We’re just hoping that this threat moves on past us and doesn’t do anymore damage than was already done two weeks ago,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Chuck Downing.

Like many residents, Downing was surprised at the amount of rain that fell just two weeks ago today. Nearly 9 inches of rain fell quickly, flooding roads and stranding drivers.

“I’ve heard several people who have been around here for years say that was an historic rain. If you do see standing water on a road it’s best not to cross it,” he said.

It sounds like simple advice, but emergency crews had to perform several water rescues during the last weather event while people were on the roads.

“With the wind that’s ahead of this front we’ve already had a couple of trees down that they’ve had to go out on calls and clear the roads,” said Downing.

Clarke County was in a level 2 out of 5 slight risk category for seeing severe weather Thursday. EMA Director Roy Waite said crews are ready if they’re needed. A concern for both areas is the timing of the threat which could come after dark.

“You’ve seen what happened last time so we’re hoping people will take heed to the warnings and try to keep clear of the roads especially if we have that unfortunate downpour that would cause some standing water on the roads,” Downing added.

Washington County was also in a level 2 category for seeing potential risks Thursday.

Clarke County EMA has introduced a new way of receiving warnings in the county ahead of Thursday’s potential weather risk. You can learn more here.