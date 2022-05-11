MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Redemption Freedom Festival is happening this week in Monroe County. The benefit concert will feature Chris McDaniel, formerly of the country group Confederate Railroad.

Free 2 Fly, the fundraising entity for Camille Place, is helping host the event on Friday, May 13. Camille Place is a home located in Monroe County dedicated to young girls ages 6-years-old to 19-years-old who are survivors of human trafficking.

WKRG News 5 visited the facility in November 2021 as construction was well underway. Camille Place leaders tell us they’re noticing an uptick in cases with children over the last couple of years. The organizers say a lot of that has to do with children using social media and the internet, giving predators easy access without any red flags going up.

The benefit festival is free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. The event will be held at the Monroe County High School Stadium located at 212 Tiger Drive in Monroeville.