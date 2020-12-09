Mobilians react to another mask mandate and safer at home order extension

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another extension to the Safer at Home order was announced today by Governor Ivey and Mobilians are on the fence.

This extension is to last until January 22nd. The governor, very aware of Alabamian’s frustration said, “Y’all, I’m not trying to be Governor Mee-Maw as some on social media have called me, I’m simply trying to urge you to use common sense.”

The Safer at Home Order has been in place since April and the Mask Mandate since July. With these restrictions, some Mobilians we spoke to, like Maggie Ferguson are just over it, “I’m not going to lie, it’s a little annoying at this point. But I guess we have to do what we have to do to keep people safe, hopefully, this just won’t turn into the new normal.” Others we spoke to agreed with the governor’s decision like DaJoseph Crawford, “They say cases are rising too, so I think it’s important to try and keep everyone safe.

Unlike other states, the governor says there won’t be another shutdown in Alabama as this is to help business owners and the economy. “I’m glad we’re not doing another shutdown. I think it’s important for the economy to keep growing, keep boosting. You know if people don’t want to go shopping because they feel unsafe then hopefully that’s up to them to have that be their choice,” Ferguson said.

Governor Ivey is still urging residents to get tested if they have symptoms or if they have been exposed and for everyone to use those precautions, “Unless you test negative, please refrain from being around others. If Coach Saban can do this, then so can you.” Governor Ivey said.

