Mobilians react to another mask mandate and safer at home order extension

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Kay Ivey announces the extension of Alabama’s Safer at Home order on December 9, 2020.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another extension to the Safer at Home order was announced today by Governor Ivey and Mobilians are on the fence.

This extension is to last until January 22nd. The governor, very aware of Alabamian’s frustration said, “Y’all, I’m not trying to be Governor Mee-Maw as some on social media have called me, I’m simply trying to urge you to use common sense.”

The Safer at Home Order has been in place since April and the Mask Mandate since July. With these restrictions, some Mobilians we spoke to, like Maggie Ferguson are just over it, “I’m not going to lie, it’s a little annoying at this point. But I guess we have to do what we have to do to keep people safe, hopefully, this just won’t turn into the new normal.” Others we spoke to agreed with the governor’s decision like DaJoseph Crawford, “They say cases are rising too, so I think it’s important to try and keep everyone safe.

Unlike other states, the governor says there won’t be another shutdown in Alabama as this is to help business owners and the economy. “I’m glad we’re not doing another shutdown. I think it’s important for the economy to keep growing, keep boosting. You know if people don’t want to go shopping because they feel unsafe then hopefully that’s up to them to have that be their choice,” Ferguson said.

Governor Ivey is still urging residents to get tested if they have symptoms or if they have been exposed and for everyone to use those precautions, “Unless you test negative, please refrain from being around others. If Coach Saban can do this, then so can you.” Governor Ivey said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories