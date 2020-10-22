Mobile top major Alabama city for auto thefts

Report shows Mobile auto theft rate well above the national average

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile has the state’s highest car theft rate, according to a new study by CoPilot.

In Mobile, 781 motor vehicles were stolen on average per year over the past three years, amounting to 318 per 100,000 people per year. The national rate was 228 thefts per 100,000 people per year.

The survey looked at the nation’s largest 150 cities. Mobile was the 69th best – the 82nd worst.

Mobile’s average was 318 thefts per 100,000. Montgomery’s average was 305, Birmingham’s 277, and Huntsville 179.

New Orleans has more than double the car theft rate of Mobile, with 716 per 100,000 per year. Oakland had the nation’s highest auto theft rate at 1,199 per 100,000. Port St. Lucie, Florida had the fewest thefts, just 40 per 100,000 residents.

See the full report here.

