Mobile teachers make less than others in major Alabama cities

Pensacola teachers make more than Mobile teachers, but less when adjusted for cost of living

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Teachers in Mobile County make less money than those in other major Alabama cities but adjusted for cost-of-living, are compensated fairly evenly.

HireAHelper calculated median annual earnings for elementary, middle, and secondary school teachers, across both public and private institutions, with an adjustment for cost of living.

The median teacher salary in Mobile is $48,690, the equivalent of $57,081 on a national level when Mobile’s low cost of living factored in. The average in Daphne-Fairhope-Foley is $51,744, $57,366 when adjusted for cost of lioving.

In 2019, the average teacher in the USA made $61,730—a figure nearly identical to the average inflation-adjusted salary earned by teachers 30 years ago.

The study looked at 325 metro areas.

The following are area cities and their rank, adjusted for cost of living median pay, and actual pay:

174 Birmingham, $61,321, $54,157

187 Huntsville, $60,046, $53,441

213 Montgomery, $57,457, $50,447

216 Baldwin County, $57,366, $51,744

223 Mobile $57,081, $48,690

245 Pensacola, $55,351, $51,200

257 Gulfport-Biloxi, $54,593, $47,605

272 New Orleans, $53,355, $49,673

See the full study here