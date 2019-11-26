Mobile ranks low in public transportation usage

Birmingham residents use public transport more than others in Alabama

Only one Mobile neighborhood ranks in the state’s top ten for public transportation usage, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

The study looked at zip codes, and the percentage of people living in that zip code, who use public transportation. Statewide, only .4% of Alabamians use public transportation.

Five of the top six neighborhoods for public transportation usage are in Birmingham.

The top zip code in the Mobile area, which ranked 10th in Alabama, is 36603 (MLK Avenue area and the Down the Bay neighborhood). 4.6% of those living in 36603 use public transportation. 36688 ranked 11th with 4.5%. 36688 is the University of South Alabama campus. 36610 (Prichard) was 16th in Alabama with 3.7% of residents using public transportation.

