Mobile nation’s 11th most unhealthy city

Gulfport, MS is third most unhealthy

Mobile is the 11th most unhealthy city in the nation according to a WalletHub study of the “Healthiest Places to Live.” Mobile ranked 164 of the nation’s 174 biggest cities included in the study. Gulfport, the only other Gulf Coast city in the study, was ranked the third most unhealthy.

The study was scored equally on health care, fitness, green space and recreational areas, and availability of healthy food.

Huntsville was Alabama’s healthiest city at 138. Birmingham was 145 and Montgomerey 169.

San Francisco was named America’s healthiest city. Brownsville, Texas the least healthy.

See the complete study here