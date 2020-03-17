Coronavirus Cancellations

Mobile mayor Sandy Stimpson to ask City Council to declare local public health emergency

Alabama News

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile mayor Sandy Stimpson has announced plans to ask Mobile’s City Council to declare a local public health emergency. Stimpson announced his decision in a tweet.

