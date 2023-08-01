ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man accused of a murder in Atmore is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department.

Antonio LeMarcus Pettaway II, 19, is responsible for a murder that happened on July 29 on Brooks Lane. Officers were called to Brooks Lane around 5 p.m. for a report of a crash. When they arrived, they found that the driver of the vehicle had been shot. He was later pronounced dead.

Pettaway is a resident of Mobile County and officers in Atmore said he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Pettaway, officers said to call 911 and not approach him.

The victim has not been identified.